The start of 2023 has turned jittery for job seekers. There is a scarcity of new jobs as existing employees by tens of thousands are let go by many companies, especially by tech biggies, unicorns, and startups. So far in 2023, more than 2,700 people have lost their jobs on a daily basis. As of now, cumulatively, over 1.53 lakh people are impacted as per data. And those who have a job thankfully still under their kitty are facing either salary cuts or no hikes. Meanwhile, many are hired but are still struggling due to onboarding delays. The biggest spoilsport for this layoff winter could be macroeconomic risks and recession fears.

