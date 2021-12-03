BENGALURU : Tech Mahindra Ltd said on Friday it has acquired a 100% stake in US-based Activus Connect, a provider of work at home customer experience solutions, for a total consideration of up to $62 million.

The acquisition is expected to bolster Tech Mahindra’s capabilities in emerging workplace solutions and strengthen end-to-end customer experience portfolio.

“The acquisition will augment Tech Mahindra’s position as a leading digital transformation enabler in the Work at Home Customer Experience Management (WAH CXM) domain. Additionally, Tech Mahindra will leverage Activus Connect’s customizable omni-channels and AI-powered compliance analytics platform, SmartVirtual, to render a secure cloud-based ecosystem of technologies, analytics, and virtual management practices," the company said in a statement.

“WAH CXM is undergoing disruptive changes due to the pandemic and has given rise to exponential demand in the market. The acquisition of Activus will fill a whitespace, with their unique delivery model, disruptive platform, and expertise in the WAH CXM industry that will add significant value to Tech Mahindra’s offerings and capabilities," said Vivek Agarwal, president – BFSI, HLS and Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra.

Of late, the Pune-based IT services major has been acquiring many companies aimed at boosting its digital portfolio. It recently acquired two companies – US-based Infostar LLC (Lodestone) and London-based We Make Websites Ltd (WMW), for $105 million and 9.4 million pounds (approx. $13 million) respectively.

Founded in 2018, Activus Connect offers outsourced customer experience solutions and SmartVirtual technology to support and elevate chat, email, phone, text, video, and social experiences. For the financial year ended 31 December, 2020, the company generated revenue of $17 million.

Tech Mahindra said the acquisition will enable it to offer multilingual, multichannel, voice & non-voice customer care, sales, retention, social media moderation and technical support to customers across verticals.

According to Birendra Sen, business head, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, the acquisition is in line with their strategy of expanding presence in the US to provide high quality digital customer experience services. “This acquisition will enable our customers to rapidly scale and operate by leveraging the work at home model."

As part of the NXT.NOW framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance human centric experiences for businesses by leveraging emerging technologies to help clients with their digital transformation.

