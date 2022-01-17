IT giant Tech Mahindra on Monday announced the acquisition of 100% stake in Europe-based Com tec Co IT (CTC) and 25% stake in two IT platforms for a total of EUR 330 million (around ₹2,800 crore).

The IT company said the acquisitions will strengthen its digital engineering and insurance technology businesses. The acquisition of CTC is the second-largest acquisition that the firm has made after scam-hit Satyam in April 2010.

Tech Mahindra said that it has acquired Com Tec Co IT (CTC) for 310 million euros (around ₹2,628 crore), including earnouts and synergy linked payouts.

The company is also investing another 20 million euros in acquiring 25% ownership in SWFT and Surance platform, which are part of the same founding group as CTC.

“The company through its wholly-owned subsidiary viz, Tech Mahindra London Limited approved the proposal to acquire 100% equity shares in Com Tec Co IT Ltd and 25% equity shares each in SWFT Technologies Ltd and Surance Ltd," the firm said in a regulatory filing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.