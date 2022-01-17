OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Tech Mahindra acquires 100% stake in European firm Com Tec Co IT for 2,628 cr
IT giant Tech Mahindra on Monday announced the acquisition of 100% stake in Europe-based Com tec Co IT (CTC) and 25% stake in two IT platforms for a total of EUR 330 million (around 2,800 crore). 

The IT company said the acquisitions will strengthen its digital engineering and insurance technology businesses. The acquisition of CTC is the second-largest acquisition that the firm has made after scam-hit Satyam in April 2010. 

Tech Mahindra said that it has acquired Com Tec Co IT (CTC) for 310 million euros (around 2,628 crore), including earnouts and synergy linked payouts. 

The company is also investing another 20 million euros in acquiring 25% ownership in SWFT and Surance platform,  which are part of the same founding group as CTC.

“The company through its wholly-owned subsidiary viz, Tech Mahindra London Limited approved the proposal to acquire 100% equity shares in Com Tec Co IT Ltd and 25% equity shares each in SWFT Technologies Ltd and Surance Ltd," the firm said in a regulatory filing.

