Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Tech Mahindra acquires 100% stake in European firm CTC for 2,628 cr

Tech Mahindra acquires 100% stake in European firm CTC for 2,628 cr

Employees walk past singage Tech Mahindra Ltd. outside one of the company's office buildings in the Electronic City area of Bengaluru.
1 min read . 06:38 PM IST Meghna Sen

  • The acquisition of CTC is the second-largest acquisition that the firm has made after scam-hit Satyam in April 2010

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

IT giant Tech Mahindra on Monday announced the acquisition of 100% stake in Europe-based Com tec Co IT (CTC) for 310 million euros (approximately 2,628 crore), a deal which includes earnouts and synergy-linked payouts. 

IT giant Tech Mahindra on Monday announced the acquisition of 100% stake in Europe-based Com tec Co IT (CTC) for 310 million euros (approximately 2,628 crore), a deal which includes earnouts and synergy-linked payouts. 

In addition, the IT company has also announced the acquisition of 25% stake in two IT platforms – SWFT and Surance – for 20 million euros. SWFT and Surance are part of the same founding group as CTC.

In addition, the IT company has also announced the acquisition of 25% stake in two IT platforms – SWFT and Surance – for 20 million euros. SWFT and Surance are part of the same founding group as CTC.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“The company through its wholly-owned subsidiary viz, Tech Mahindra London Limited approved the proposal to acquire 100% equity shares in Com Tec Co IT Ltd and 25% equity shares each in SWFT Technologies Ltd and Surance Ltd," the firm said in a regulatory filing.

Tech Mahindra said the acquisitions will strengthen its digital engineering and insurance technology businesses. The acquisition of CTC is the second-largest acquisition that the firm has made after scam-hit Satyam in April 2010. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!