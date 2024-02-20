Tech Mahindra acquires 100% stake in Orchid Cybertech for $3.27 million
The acquisition of Orchid Cybertech Services (OCSI) is expected to bolster this relationship, facilitating seamless transitions and incremental revenue opportunities.
IT services and consulting firm Tech Mahindra, announced on Tuesday,February 20, that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Orchid Cybertech Services (OCSI) through its wholly-owned subsidiary for a total of $3.27 million.
