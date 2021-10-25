Tech Mahindra acquires Lodestone and WMW for $118 million to bolster digital portfolio

Tech Mahindra reported $1.47 billion in revenues for the second quarter ended September, up 6.4% on a sequential basis. The company closed net new deals worth a total contract value of $750 million. “As we record our highest sequential growth in a decade, we remain committed to deliver long-term sustainable and profitable growth for the company. We have witnessed strong traction across all key markets as we invest in our digital capabilities through strategic partnerships," said C.P. Gurnani, managing director and chief executive officer, Tech Mahindra.

