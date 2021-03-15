BENGALURU: Tech Mahindra Ltd on Monday said it has acquired 70% stake in Perigord Asset Holdings Ltd, a digital workflow and artwork labelling and BPO services firm. The acquisition will help Tech Mahindra boost expertise in the global pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science (HLS) sectors.

The strategic partnership is expected to strengthen Tech Mahindra’s position as a leading digital transformation enabler in the artwork and packaging services space with an integrated platform and services portfolio.

“Additionally, Tech Mahindra will leverage Perigord’s expertise and offerings to extend capabilities towards delivering efficiency and automation levers, across sectors including consumer-packaged goods (CPG), medical devices and over the counter (OTC) products to enable growth and scalability in the future," the company said in a statement.

The acquisition is a part of Tech Mahindra’s long-term growth plan to build presence across key markets in the US, India, Ireland, and Germany with enhanced global delivery.

“Healthcare and life sciences is a key vertical for Tech Mahindra and this acquisition will expand our footprint globally in these domains. Perigord’s disruptive proprietary platform and expertise in the artwork space and life sciences industry will add significant value to our offerings and capabilities," said Vivek Agarwal, president – BFSI, HLS and Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra.

The acquisition underlines Tech Mahindra’s focus on digital growth, under the NXT.NOW framework, which focuses on leveraging next generation technologies to solve the evolving and dynamic customer needs.

