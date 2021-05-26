BENGALURU: Tech Mahindra Ltd has won a five-year technology and digital transformation contract from the UK-based food-to-go retailer, Pret A Manger , under which it will enhance technology support to Pret’s shops and operations.

The five-year contract will see the two companies work in close partnership. Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, led the partner selection process for Pret A Manger.

“Tech Mahindra will create and implement a digital transformation programme that aligns with Pret’s business strategy, enabling service transformation to a truly global operating model. The programme will be centred around streamlining and optimising Pret’s IT infrastructure through cloudification, systems re-engineering, consumerisation of IT systems and data engineering," Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

"The covid-19 outbreak has forced retailers across the world to realign and reconfigure their service offerings. At Tech Mahindra, we have prioritised investing in our technical capabilities, and as such have seen our presence across multiple UK sectors grow rapidly," said Jinender Jain, head of sales for UK and Ireland, Tech Mahindra.

“As a strategic digital transformation partner, Tech Mahindra will enable Pret to seamlessly operate and deliver its services to millions of customers across the country and rest of the world," he added.

