Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Tech Mahindra bags five-year digital contract from UK-based Pret A Manger

Tech Mahindra bags five-year digital contract from UK-based Pret A Manger

Premium
Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, led the partner selection process for Pret A Manger
1 min read . 12:37 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Tech Mahindra will create and implement a digital transformation programme that aligns with Pret’s business strategy, enabling service transformation to a truly global operating model

BENGALURU: Tech Mahindra Ltd has won a five-year technology and digital transformation contract from the UK-based food-to-go retailer, Pret A Manger, under which it will enhance technology support to Pret’s shops and operations.

BENGALURU: Tech Mahindra Ltd has won a five-year technology and digital transformation contract from the UK-based food-to-go retailer, Pret A Manger, under which it will enhance technology support to Pret’s shops and operations.

The five-year contract will see the two companies work in close partnership. Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, led the partner selection process for Pret A Manger.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The five-year contract will see the two companies work in close partnership. Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, led the partner selection process for Pret A Manger.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“Tech Mahindra will create and implement a digital transformation programme that aligns with Pret’s business strategy, enabling service transformation to a truly global operating model. The programme will be centred around streamlining and optimising Pret’s IT infrastructure through cloudification, systems re-engineering, consumerisation of IT systems and data engineering," Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

"The covid-19 outbreak has forced retailers across the world to realign and reconfigure their service offerings. At Tech Mahindra, we have prioritised investing in our technical capabilities, and as such have seen our presence across multiple UK sectors grow rapidly," said Jinender Jain, head of sales for UK and Ireland, Tech Mahindra.

“As a strategic digital transformation partner, Tech Mahindra will enable Pret to seamlessly operate and deliver its services to millions of customers across the country and rest of the world," he added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!