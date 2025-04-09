Companies
Tech Mahindra banks on growth from new consulting and GCC units
Jas Bardia 5 min read 09 Apr 2025, 06:00 AM IST
- Tech Mahindra started its consulting business arm called ‘TechM Consulting’ on 4 November last year, and a global capability centre (GCC) offering called ‘SST Next-Gen GCC Offering’ on 1 April 2025, according to two internal memos shared with employees and accessed by Mint.
HTech Mahindra Ltd is banking on new growth opportunities as chief executive Mohit Joshi, who joined the company a little over a year ago, has announced business units to provide consulting services and run offshore tech centres for clients.
