BENGALURU: Tech Mahindra Ltd on Thursday said it has launched ‘CLOUDEFENDER’, a new cloud-based attack mitigation service, to strengthen its cyber security portfolio.

The solution, built on Radware, a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, is an expansion of Tech Mahindra’s global partnership with the company to provide a full suite of cloud-based services.

“The new cloud security offering ‘CLOUDEFENDER’ will enable Cloud DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) protection, Cloud WAF (Web Application Firewall), bot management, and Cloud Native Protector services," Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

The partnership between Tech Mahindra and Radware will provide cyber security protection to customers for both their network and their applications regardless of whether their infrastructure is cloud native, hybrid, or data centre driven.

“Our global enterprise and telecom customers are demanding turnkey, multi-tenant, highly flexible detection and attack mitigation platforms that would provide a reliable, flexible, and scalable cyber security protection to be delivered to them ‘as-a-service’ model. Tech Mahindra’s CLOUDEFENDER attack mitigation service is a step towards proving such a service," said Rajesh Chandiramani, global business head - ESRM, AI & Data Analytics, Tech Mahindra.

This service from Tech Mahindra will amplify its managed security service provider offerings with a wide variety of services catering to all solution towers like application security, network security, and cloud security. Further, this will bring different security services under a single and flexible customizable offering.

The partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s focus on digital growth. As part of its NXT.NOW framework, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

