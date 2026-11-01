This December, Mohit Joshi will complete three years—or 12 quarters—as chief executive of Tech Mahindra Ltd, the country’s fifth-largest tech services firm. Over this period, the company has expanded in roughly nine quarters while nearly tripling its profitability, a record few peers can match. Though Tech Mahindra expects margin expansion to continue beyond the next fiscal year, driving immediate growth remains its chief priority.
Tech Mahindra prioritises growth blitz after margin boom
SummaryAs he completes 12 quarters at the helm next month, Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi talks about prioritizing organic growth, decoupling headcount from revenue in the AI era, and eyeing larger acquisitions next year.
This December, Mohit Joshi will complete three years—or 12 quarters—as chief executive of Tech Mahindra Ltd, the country’s fifth-largest tech services firm. Over this period, the company has expanded in roughly nine quarters while nearly tripling its profitability, a record few peers can match. Though Tech Mahindra expects margin expansion to continue beyond the next fiscal year, driving immediate growth remains its chief priority.
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Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.
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