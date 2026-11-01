Tech Mahindra prioritises growth blitz after margin boom

What is your North Star for Tech Mahindra? Do you want to grow at the rate of mid-caps or scale revenue and become a larger IT services firm?

The focus will very much be on growth gaps. Also, most of our growth has been organic, right? See, if you look at the mid-caps, a lot of the growth has been inorganic. I think we have maybe 10 or 20 basis points of inorganic growth. Everything else is completely organic. So we want to focus on organic growth, and we want to make sure that we are among the fastest-growing players in the industry. Over time, I feel we will also start looking at inorganic again and how we can acquire capabilities in areas where we may be relatively small. We really don't want to acquire just to pick up revenue, because that is a disaster. Our priority will be growth and some level of margin expansion that goes along with it.