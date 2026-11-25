Tech Mahindra is shifting its focus from catching up with industry peers to accelerating growth and strengthening its competitive position in the global IT services market, CEO and Managing Director Mohit Joshi has said. The company plans to pursue steady margin expansion while continuing to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI), as it enters the next phase of its transformation.

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Speaking with BusinessLine, Joshi said the first three years of the company's transformation were focused on achieving world-class standards and catching up with competitors. However, the company has made progress beyond that objective over the past year and is now looking to accelerate growth.

“The first three years were really about becoming world-class and catching up with our peers. In the last year, we have done better than that and gone a bit ahead. The second phase has to be about accelerated growth and becoming world-beating,” Joshi said.

Tech Mahindra does not expect to match TCS margins anytime soon On profitability, Joshi acknowledged that Tech Mahindra is unlikely to match the operating margins of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the near future. He pointed out that margin profiles vary considerably even among India's Tier-1 IT services companies, making it difficult to identify a single benchmark for the sector.

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“Even among the Tier-1 players, there isn’t a single margin number around which everyone is clustered. There’s a huge band. I don’t think we are getting to TCS’s margins anytime soon,” he said.

Joshi said Tech Mahindra would instead focus on consistent margin improvement while ensuring that investments in AI capabilities are not compromised. These investments would span hiring and developing AI talent, entering strategic partnerships and building proprietary infrastructure for training and learning.

The company also plans to channel a portion of its margin gains back into growth initiatives, rather than focusing exclusively on profitability.

“We should look at a steady expansion of margins while investing heavily in AI, whether in talent, partnerships, or building our own infrastructure for training and learning. We will want to reinvest a portion of our margin gains into growth,” Joshi said.

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He added that while matching TCS's margins was not an immediate objective, Tech Mahindra's margin profile was closer to the range of HCLTech and Wipro.

“We may not be able to compete with TCS, but we are in the ballpark of where HCLTech or Wipro is,” he said.

Three-year margin roadmap coming in April Tech Mahindra expects its recent growth momentum to continue, with Joshi pointing to the company's performance in the most recent quarter as evidence of its improving competitive position.

According to the CEO, the company recorded growth at almost two to three times the industry average during the quarter. He expects the momentum to continue as Tech Mahindra moves into the next phase of its business strategy.

“In the most recent quarter, we grew at almost double or triple the industry average. So, we expect our growth momentum and performance to continue,” Joshi said.

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The company will unveil a three-year margin roadmap in April, setting out its approach to improving profitability over the coming years. The roadmap is expected to provide greater clarity on how Tech Mahindra intends to balance margin expansion with investments in emerging technologies, particularly AI.

Joshi also highlighted the company's progress in building capabilities, saying Tech Mahindra had consistently outpaced its peers in capability creation

Beyond telecom: Tech Mahindra eyes industry-wide transformation The next challenge for Tech Mahindra will be to convert the capabilities it has developed into larger business transformation opportunities for clients across industries.

The company has built experience in creating industry-transformation AI roadmaps for the telecom sector and now wants to replicate that approach across other sectors.

Joshi said Tech Mahindra would focus on helping clients transform their businesses while addressing and reducing their existing technology debt.

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“We have to transform those capabilities and create industry-transformation roadmaps, similar to what we have done in telecom, for other sectors as well, to help transform clients’ businesses,” he said.