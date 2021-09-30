BENGALURU : Tech Mahindra Ltd has partnered with the Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, part of Data Security Council of India (CCoE-DSCI) to drive cybersecurity innovation ecosystem in India.

CCoE is a glocal hub based in Hyderabad aimed at catalyzing innovation, entrepreneurship, and capability building in cyber security and privacy. It is a joint initiative of Telangana government and the DSCI setup to create a safe, secure, and trusted cyberspace.

The partnership is expected to provide an opportunity for startups to co-innovate and co-create business concepts and solutions with Tech Mahindra for key customers globally.

Tech Mahindra actively works with startups across industries to explore synergies and opportunities for collaboration to develop innovative products and create value for all entities. This will further provide startups access to Tech Mahindra’s global ESRM (Enterprise Security and Risk Management) customers.

“With cyberthreats becoming a cause of concern in this digitally-driven environment, cyber security has become a mandate for organizations across sectors…our aim is to further fuel the cybersecurity innovation ecosystem in India by not just providing the access to latest research, technologies and global community of experts to startups, but also by co-innovating with them to provide the most reliable, flexible, and scalable cyber security and enterprise risk management services to organizations globally," said Rajesh Dhuddu, Blockchain and Cybersecurity Practice Leader - APAC and EMEA, Tech Mahindra.

