This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / Companies / News / Tech Mahindra firm to hire 600 engineers by July 2022; eyes 10-12% growth
Tech Mahindra firm to hire 600 engineers by July 2022; eyes 10-12% growth
2 min read.04:18 PM ISTPTI
The company is now focussing on tier 2 cities and is expanding the Bhubaneswar centre, which was opened 3 years back, as part of its new strategy, says Comviva CEO Manoranjan Mohapatra.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Tech Mahindra group firm Comviva plans to hire around 600 engineers by July 2022, to meet growth requirements and to offset the impact of attrition, a top official of the company said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tech Mahindra group firm Comviva plans to hire around 600 engineers by July 2022, to meet growth requirements and to offset the impact of attrition, a top official of the company said.
The company is now focussing on tier 2 cities and is now expanding the Bhubaneswar center, which was opened 3 years back, as part of its new strategy, Comviva CEO Manoranjan Mohapatra told PTI in an interview.
The company is now focussing on tier 2 cities and is now expanding the Bhubaneswar center, which was opened 3 years back, as part of its new strategy, Comviva CEO Manoranjan Mohapatra told PTI in an interview.
Comviva's major focus remains around providing IT solutions for mobile devices based applications and technologies.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company is planning to set up a center of excellence for mobile devices in Bhubaneswar.
"We will be doing all our mobile payments, the super app, merchant app, consumer app, self-care app, everything we do with respect to apps in the next 18-24 months. Bhubaneswar will be known as the center of excellence for the mobile applications," Mohapatra said.
He said that the company's next generation activity would be all around the mobile devices including writing software for wearables that will enable payment transaction from smartwatch.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"You can make a merchant payment or transfer money to your family from your watch itself. You don't have to go to your laptop or phone. That is one area we have picked for Bhubaneswar and second area -- mobile money, digital banking -- the growth is expected to be large.
"We have decided to make that also the second area of competency in Bhubaneswar," Mohapatra said.