Bengaluru: IT services major Tech Mahindra Ltd has forayed into the metaverse with the launch of TechMVerse, its metaverse practice to deliver interactive and immersive experiences for its customers.

The company plans to hire and train about 1,000 people dedicated for the TechMVerse in the first year. Initially, the operations of TechMVerse will be spread across four hubs -- Dallas, London, Pune, and Hyderabad.

“With an aim to transform customer experience and deliver real business outcomes, Tech Mahindra will leverage its world-leading network and infrastructure capabilities along with its foundational technological capabilities including pervasive artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, 5G, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and quantum computing to build B2B use cases across sectors," Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

In its initial phase, Tech Mahindra said it will leverage the opportunities presented by the metaverse through various use cases including DealerVerse - metaverse-based car dealership, Middlemist - NFT marketplace, Meta Bank – a virtual bank, and gaming centre.

It will offer immersive digital and professional experience services around design, content, as well as low-code plug-and-play non-fungible tokens (NFT) and blockchain platforms.

“Metaverse has the power to disrupt our reality, as well as the future, for good. At Tech Mahindra, we have always been at the forefront of 5G and our entry into the metaverse is yet another milestone in our journey of catalyzing future readiness and disrupting and transforming customer experiences. The fundamental layers of metaverse are very well integrated within Tech Mahindra and its competencies," said C.P. Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra. “We would be training workforce of 1000 engineers to ensure they are ready to solve complex business challenges and imagine new worlds for our customers and society."

Gartner defines the metaverse as a collective virtual open space, created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical and digital reality. According to the research firm, 25% of people will spend at least one hour a day in the metaverse by 2026.

TechMVerse is expected to be an extension of Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance human-centric experiences by investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation to meet the evolving needs of the customer.

