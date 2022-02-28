Tech Mahindra forays into metaverse with launch of TechMVerse

“Metaverse has the power to disrupt our reality, as well as the future, for good. At Tech Mahindra, we have always been at the forefront of 5G and our entry into the metaverse is yet another milestone in our journey of catalyzing future readiness and disrupting and transforming customer experiences. The fundamental layers of metaverse are very well integrated within Tech Mahindra and its competencies," said C.P. Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra. “We would be training workforce of 1000 engineers to ensure they are ready to solve complex business challenges and imagine new worlds for our customers and society."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}