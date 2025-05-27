Tech Mahindra taps KPIT executive to lead GCC push amid industry-wide shift
SummaryThe appointment of Santosh Kumar Jha makes Tech Mahindra the fifth major IT firm to name a head of global capability centres in recent months
Mumbai: Tech Mahindra Ltd has appointed Santosh Kumar Jha, formerly with mid-cap IT services firm KPIT Technologies, to head its global capability centres (GCC) business, according to three people familiar with the development. Tech Mahindra is the fourth large Indian IT services company to make such an appointment in the past three months.