Tech Mahindra taps KPIT executive to lead GCC push amid industry-wide shift

Tech Mahindra, under chief executive Mohit Joshi, is betting on the GCC business as one of its key growth levers. During the company’s post-earnings analyst call on 24 April, Joshi said the company is “building out specific solutions for GCCs, hiring new GCC leadership under Sahil (Dhawan), and working on solutions that go all the way from build, operate and transfer to... supplementing them on their variable capacity."