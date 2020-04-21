To boost digital transformation and encourage adoption of more cloud-based technologies among its global customers, Tech Mahindra has decided to set up innovation centres in collaboration with IBM. The centres will showcase IBM’s digital transformation solutions built with Cloud Paks running on Red Hat OpenShift, which could come handy for solving complex business problems for various industries, including healthcare, telecommunication, financial services, manufacturing, insurance and retail.

The first such innovation centre will open in Bengaluru sometime in 2020. More such centres will be set up across North America and UK later this year.

“The collaboration with IBM will help us accelerate the development of cloud-based applications for our customers and build multi-cloud data management solutions on the industry-leading hybrid platform. The commitment to building Innovation Centers aligns with our TechMNxt charter, an initiative that leverages emerging technology to solve real-world business problems for customers," Pawan Sharma, president & global head of strategic initiatives at Tech Mahindra, said in a press statement.

CloudPaks are containerised software solutions designed to help enterprises move their core business applications to any cloud in an open, faster and more secure way. It includes containerized IBM middleware and common software services for development and management. According to IBM, it is built on top of a common integration layer and is designed to reduce development time by up to 84% and operational expenses by up to 75%.

“This collaboration with Tech Mahindra is designed to help speed how businesses migrate critical enterprise workloads to the IBM public cloud and transform their operations using cloud-native technologies," Bob Lord, senior vice president, Cognitive Applications, Blockchain and Ecosystems, IBM said in a press statement.

IBM’s first quarter results saw a significant boost from Red Hat and Cloud services. Revenue from cloud and cognitive software increased by 5%, while total cloud revenue for the quarter grew 19%.

Earlier this week, Alibaba Cloud announced an investment of approximately US$28 billion on its cloud infrastructure over the course of next three years, with particular focus on data centre technologies to speed up digital transformation and also prepare organisations for future exigencies.