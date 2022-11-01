Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Tech Mahindra increases headcount, attrition rate declines to 20%

Tech Mahindra increases headcount, attrition rate declines to 20%

1 min read . 04:26 PM ISTLivemint
Employees walk past singage Tech Mahindra Ltd. outside one of the company's office buildings in the Electronic City area of Bengaluru, India. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

  • The company reported a 4 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax to 1,285.4 crore

Country's fifth largest IT services exporter Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said that the company's total headcount stood at 163,912, which is up by 3.7 per cent as compared to last quarter.

The attrition rate decline to 20 per cent for the September quarter, reported Tech Mahindra.

The IT services exporter on Tuesday reported a 4 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to 1,285.4 crore in the second quarter of FY23 (July-September), as against 1,338.7 crore in the quarter ended September 2021.

However, sequentially the profit after tax rose 13.6 per cent from 1,131.6 crore in the April to June quarter.

Revenue for the quarter came in at 13,129.50 crore, up 20.6 per cent YoY as compared to 10,881.30 crore in the corresponding quarter. The company has announced an interim dividend of 18 per share.

"We continue to focus on being resilient and agile to ensure long-term value for our people, customers, partners, and the society at large. While market conditions evolve and supply-side challenges continue, we will strengthen our differentiated offerings to help customers in their transformation journey through our integrated & new-age solutions," said CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra.

"We have taken several targeted measures to achieve operational efficiencies and ensure long term sustainable growth. While we continue to address the dynamic market conditions, we will remain focused on creating value for our stakeholders, through continued operational rigor, robust cash generation and prudent capital allocation," said Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer, Tech Mahindra.

Shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd closed 0.77 per cent higher at 1,071.65 a piece.

