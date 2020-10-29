Tech Mahindra inks 400 crore ERP contract with HAL

BENGALURU: IT services major Tech Mahindra Ltd on Thursday said it has inked a contract worth ₹400 crore for enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementation at defence public-sector unit Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

“Tech Mahindra will be responsible for the transformation and modernisation of the ERP system as an implementation and support partner enabling HAL to streamline and standardize its business processes across the organisation," the company said in a statement.

HAL has initiated ‘Project Parivartan’ as part of their digital transformation journey, wherein Tech Mahindra will implement the ERP systems over a period of nine years.

Tech Mahindra will transform the distributed application to a centralised application for all of HAL’s 22 divisions based on a business transformation engineering process, which includes implementation of supplier relationship management (SRM) and customer relationship management (CRM).

"This project will transform HAL’s ERP system, serving the armed forces in an efficient and effective manner. This is in line with our TechMNxt charter that focuses on leveraging new generation technologies with original equipment manufacturers and aims to deliver an enhanced experience to our customers," said Sujit Baksi, president of corporate affairs and business head of emerging markets, Tech Mahindra.

