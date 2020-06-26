Tech Mahindra- ITI to make 5G tech in India

ITI Limited, will produce the 4G technology upgradeable to 5G Radio access network and related equipment in line with government’s initiative of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Tech Mahindra will be responsible for providing the software intellectual property, implementation and integration services, operations and maintenance services. Indian companies have been quite vocal lately about reducing their dependence Chinese imports and replace it with domestic alternatives. China accounts for around 14 % of India’s total imports, and major items in the import basket being components for smartphones and automobile, telecom equipment, plastic and metallic goods, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and other chemicals.