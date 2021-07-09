Tech Mahindra launches cloud advisory board to build cloud roadmap

BENGALURU: Tech Mahindra Ltd has collaborated with enterprises, academicians, and industry advisors to launch a cloud advisory board that will work towards accelerating and building a robust roadmap for cloud transformation.

The constituents of the cloud advisory board have a total revenue of about $2,285 billion and approximately spend $200 billion on technology annually, the company said.

The cloud advisory board will be a 30-member body with three regional chapters – Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC) – representing some of the top organizations, experts, academicians, and industry advisors.

The objective of the board is to enable open communication between various stakeholders to build a cohesive cloud adoption and implementation strategy.

“A cloud-first approach is core to enterprise IT and customer’s digital transformation journey today. We are delighted to announce the formation of the Cloud Advisory Board which will facilitate meaningful peer-to-peer connect among leaders. The board will provide a vital perspective as we work with our customers to help accelerate cloud transformation for enterprises while helping them to design, develop, and deploy a personalized hybrid cloud strategy," said Vivek Gupta, global head of Cloud Services, Tech Mahindra.

The board is part of Tech Mahindra’s strategy to strengthen its cloud business by providing key insights and advice on the upcoming hyperscale technologies, allowing customers to gain from their cloud investments.

