Tech Mahindra launches cloud advisory board to build cloud roadmap

“A cloud-first approach is core to enterprise IT and customer’s digital transformation journey today. We are delighted to announce the formation of the Cloud Advisory Board which will facilitate meaningful peer-to-peer connect among leaders. The board will provide a vital perspective as we work with our customers to help accelerate cloud transformation for enterprises while helping them to design, develop, and deploy a personalized hybrid cloud strategy," said Vivek Gupta, global head of Cloud Services, Tech Mahindra.