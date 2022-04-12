Makers Lab starts ‘Meta Village’ in Maharashtra

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Meta Village will enable the students to play on the Roblox platform and learn the basics of computers and coding in Bharat MarkUp Language (BHAML), a platform built by Makers Lab that enables anyone to code in their native language.
Makers Lab, the research and development arm of Tech Mahindra Ltd, has launched ‘Meta Village’, a digital twin of Pargaon in Maharashtra, to gamify learning on the Roblox platform and drive innovation in the education sector at the grass-roots level. Paragaon is the first Indian village to get a digital twin in metaverse.
The Meta Village will enable the students to play on Roblox to learn the basics of computers and coding in Bharat MarkUp Language (BHAML), a platform built by Makers Lab that enables anyone to code in their native language.
As part of Tech Mahindra’s initiative to promote technical education and skill development in rural areas by harnessing the power of technology, Makers Lab has already been teaching children the basics of computers and BHAML.
“We believe that education systems must constantly reinvent to leverage innovative approaches and new technologies to their full potential. Metaverse is one such disruptive technology that has the power to revolutionize learning through immersive digital experiences. With the launch of Meta Village, Tech Mahindra will harness the power of metaverse to build innovative solutions that can have a positive impact on the society. As part of TechMVerse, Meta Village will gamify the learning process for children in rural India thereby providing them with an opportunity to develop the crucial technical skills needed to become tomorrow’s disruptors," said Nikhil Malhotra, global head – Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra.
This training will be done through a classroom in the Roblox Pargaon Meta Village. The students will be able to access classrooms in Meta Village for live as well as offline sessions.