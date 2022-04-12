Makers Lab starts ‘Meta Village’ in Maharashtra

“We believe that education systems must constantly reinvent to leverage innovative approaches and new technologies to their full potential. Metaverse is one such disruptive technology that has the power to revolutionize learning through immersive digital experiences. With the launch of Meta Village, Tech Mahindra will harness the power of metaverse to build innovative solutions that can have a positive impact on the society. As part of TechMVerse, Meta Village will gamify the learning process for children in rural India thereby providing them with an opportunity to develop the crucial technical skills needed to become tomorrow’s disruptors," said Nikhil Malhotra, global head – Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra.