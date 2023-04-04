Tech Mahindra mandates AI, Web 3 skilling for top execs3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:57 AM IST
Move to help executives implement solutions based on such technologies at lower levels
New Delhi: Tech Mahindra has made it mandatory for its top executives, including CXOs and those who report to them, to skill themselves with the latest technologies, such as generative AI, Web 3and 5G, so that they can help implement the solutions based on such technologies at the lowest levels, said Jagdish Mitra, chief strategy officer and head of growth at India’s fifth largest software services exporter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×