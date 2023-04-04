Tech Mahindra mandates AI, Web 3 skilling for top execs

“We are definitely mandating it, in terms of saying that if you need to get to the next level or to a better project, this is what you need to do. We measure every unit and monitor the managerial teams even at the lowest levels on how that team is doing in terms of high tech and deep skilling. We’ve taken it pretty much to a level where we’ve asked the senior leadership, everyone, that they need to know these two or three technologies and its applications," he said.