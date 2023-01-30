Tech Mahindra became the second large cap IT services firm in India after LTIMindtree to report a fall in net profit in the December quarter. Its profit fell 5.3% y-o-y to ₹1,296.6 crore from ₹1,368.5 crore a year ago. Profit grew 0.9% sequentially.

The third quarter has been a seasonally weak period for the IT services sector. However, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and Infosys, reported double-digit growth in profit. TCS and Infosys reported 11% and 13.4% growth in profit-after-tax, while midcap IT firms such as Cyient and Coforge, also saw profits rising in high teens.

“The net profit drop is due to certain unusual factors for them during this quarter, rising out of factors below Ebitda tab, such as forex and lower other income. It will not be a major cause for concern for now, and the company looks poised for fairly strong upcoming quarters," Ruchi Burde Mukhija, vice president, equities research, Elara Capital, said.

The company’s net new deal wins grew 12.9% from a year ago to $795 million in Q3 against $704 million in third quarter of 2021-22.

Its larger peer, Infosys, with 32 large deals, recorded a two-year high deal win worth $3.3 billions.

“Our enterprise tech verticals scaled $1 billion in revenue for the very first time during this quarter, marking a positive outlook for Tech Mahindra in a weak December quarter. We were typically driven by communication, media and entertainment, so diversifying the portfolio comes at a good time for the company. Every global market is in a dynamic state right now, so it is hard to predict consistent growth figures at the moment," CP Gurnani, chief executive of Tech Mahindra, said.

Its attrition rate was down to 17% for Q3 against 24% in the year ago, and is one of the lowest across the industry.

Total headcount of the company stood at 157,068 employees as of Q3FY23.

Rupee revenue rose 19.9% to ₹13,734.6 crore against ₹11,450.8 crore YoY. The company has signed one new $50 million plus and two $20 million plus clients during Q3, it said.

On the operational front, Tech Mahindra’s earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margin dropped 280 basis points (bps) on a YoY basis to 12%, versus 14.8% in Q3FY22. Absolute Ebit also fell 3.1% to ₹1,645.9 crore.

“We are witnessing moderation in growth given the tough macroeconomic environment. We wilI continue to work with our customers to pre-empt their technological requirements and identify new demand drivers, especially for digital services," said Gurnani.

Industry wise, while the financial services vertical has led revenue contribution for most IT companies in India for Q3, Tech Mahindra saw the biggest chunk of revenue coming from the communications, media and entertainment (CMI) vertical (39.8%), followed by manufacturing (15.7%), financial services (15.9%) and technology (10.3%).

The American market contributed 49.7% to Tech Mahindra’s revenue in Q3, followed by Europe (24.4%) and the rest of the World (25.9%).

Shares of Tech Mahindra closed on Monday at ₹1,036.15 apiece, up 0.58%. The BSE IT index closed 1% up at ₹29,871.09.