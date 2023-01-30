Tech Mahindra net profit drops 5.3% YoY2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:40 AM IST
The third quarter has been a seasonally weak period for the IT services sector. However, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and Infosys, reported double-digit growth in profit
Tech Mahindra became the second large cap IT services firm in India after LTIMindtree to report a fall in net profit in the December quarter. Its profit fell 5.3% y-o-y to ₹1,296.6 crore from ₹1,368.5 crore a year ago. Profit grew 0.9% sequentially.
