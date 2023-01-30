Tech Mahindra net profit drops 5.3% YoY

“Our enterprise tech verticals scaled $1 billion in revenue for the very first time during this quarter, marking a positive outlook for Tech Mahindra in a weak December quarter. We were typically driven by communication, media and entertainment, so diversifying the portfolio comes at a good time for the company. Every global market is in a dynamic state right now, so it is hard to predict consistent growth figures at the moment," CP Gurnani, chief executive of Tech Mahindra, said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}