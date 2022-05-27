Tech Mahindra opens 5G innovation lab in the US

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BENGALURU: IT services major Tech Mahindra Ltd said on Friday it has inaugurated a 5G lab in the US, as an innovation centre to help customers co-create and co-innovate 5G-based solutions.
“The innovation lab in Bellevue, Washington, will curate vertical solutions in the telco space to help customers achieve their future business ambitions through 5G and related technology. The lab will combine an ecosystem of partners (both telecom and cloud) and help build end-to-end solutions for enterprises," the company said.
The innovation lab aims to bring together software and hardware developers, operators, and cloud service providers to co-create solutions that would define a new era of customer experience powered by 5G.
Tech Mahindra said it will harness the power of data to foster innovation, make new and differentiated “smart" products, improve supply chains, create new customer experiences, and deliver new sources of value. This will be achieved by focussing on network technology innovation through the industry-focused transformative solutions within the lab ecosystem in the UK, Malaysia, and India.
“As digital transformation becomes the norm for enterprises across the globe, 5G-powered abilities, use cases, and market opportunities will revamp the way we work, live, and play – now and in the future. The West Coast and particularly the Greater Seattle area is a very prominent innovation hub; and the newly launched 5G lab is one such deep investment to help customers in the region and across the globe to accelerate their innovation journey and more importantly leverage Tech Mahindra’s deep expertise to make this technology both real and impactful," said Manish Vyas, president, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra.