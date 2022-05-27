Tech Mahindra opens 5G innovation lab in the US

“As digital transformation becomes the norm for enterprises across the globe, 5G-powered abilities, use cases, and market opportunities will revamp the way we work, live, and play – now and in the future. The West Coast and particularly the Greater Seattle area is a very prominent innovation hub; and the newly launched 5G lab is one such deep investment to help customers in the region and across the globe to accelerate their innovation journey and more importantly leverage Tech Mahindra’s deep expertise to make this technology both real and impactful," said Manish Vyas, president, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra.