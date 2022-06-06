Tech Mahindra opens technology development centre in Oman

“I believe the vision of Oman based on the pillars of ‘People and Society’, ‘Economy and Development’, and ‘Governance and Institutional Performance’ will transform and enhance the country’s economy. Tech Mahindra is pleased to play a part in this strategic narrative and support in building a resilient tomorrow for Oman, that thrives on growth & innovation, with a keen focus on empowering women," said CP Gurnani, managing director and chief executive, Tech Mahindra.