Tech Mahindra opens technology development centre in Oman

Tech Mahindra already has a significant footprint in Oman and the newly-inaugurated innovation and development centre is yet another step towards contributing to the development of the country by tapping its young talent
BENGALURU: Tech Mahindra Ltd. on Monday inaugurated an innovation and technology development centre, in Muscat, Oman.
The centre will cater to the telecom, oil and gas, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), energy & utilities and public sector by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), big data & analytics, cloud, and 5G technologies.
This is in line with Pune-based Tech Mahindra’s commitment to invest in upskilling and reskilling of local talent to take on projects in Oman and around the world.
“I believe the vision of Oman based on the pillars of ‘People and Society’, ‘Economy and Development’, and ‘Governance and Institutional Performance’ will transform and enhance the country’s economy. Tech Mahindra is pleased to play a part in this strategic narrative and support in building a resilient tomorrow for Oman, that thrives on growth & innovation, with a keen focus on empowering women," said CP Gurnani, managing director and chief executive, Tech Mahindra.
“As a global organisation, we are committed to honing talent across geographies, and our initiatives have been warmly embraced in Oman. This innovation and development centre will grow Omani talent in the technology industry and will enable us to leverage it for markets globally," Gurnani added.
Tech Mahindra already has a significant footprint in Oman and the newly-inaugurated innovation and development centre is yet another step towards contributing to the development of the country by tapping its young talent, said Ram Ramachandran, head of Middle East and Africa at Tech Mahindra.
Tech Mahindra also inaugurated Maker’s Lab, an R&D unit within the centre, which will have a strategic focus on creating IPs, solutions, and services that harness the power of technology to make continuous advancements that will enable digital transformation, smart enterprise solutions, cloud transformation, big data and analytics.