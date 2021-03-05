Bengaluru: As part of its focus on digital growth, Tech Mahindra Ltd has partnered with ThoughtSpot, provider of search and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytics, to offer real-time analytics for enterprises globally.

“The partnership will enable enterprises to instantly analyze data through with the same ease as using a consumer app, unearth meaningful insights, and drive business actions," Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra will integrate ThoughtSpot’s search and AI-driven analytics platform with its Virtual Analyst platform to drive multi-level data analysis and empower users with real-time insights to make informed business decisions.

“Furthermore, this collaboration will enable enterprises across verticals, including marketing, supply chain, financial among others, to identify trends in customer behavior, spot anomalies in product sales, optimize operations, manage costs, mitigate future risks while enhancing agility, growth, and productivity," the company said.

“The ecosystem of Tech Mahindra’s Virtual Analyst, powered by ThoughtSpot, ensures data democratization at scale and speed with easy integrations to unearth granular insights that drive considerable impact on business cost containment, continuity, and workforce management," said Ritesh Idnani, president, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra.

As enterprises today have massive volumes of data that can provide tremendous value, this partnership will help customers leverage Tech Mahindra’s advanced analytics platform SeeR that can be deployed both on-premise or in a multi-cloud environment. According to the company, this platform can search 85% faster as compared to legacy business intelligence (BI)/analytics technologies.

