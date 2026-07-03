Ferrari's former design house is hanging by a thread—extended by Tech Mahindra

Once touted as a jewel in Tech Mahindra Ltd's crown, Pininfarina S.p.A. has become a drag on the company's finances, weighed down by an expensive lawsuit, hefty severance payouts and a shrinking business as automakers increasingly bring vehicle design in-house.
Tech Mahindra's corporate guarantees for the former Ferrari design house quadrupled year-on-year to ₹735 crore (about $80 million) in 2025-26, meaning India's fifth-largest information technology (IT) services firm would have to repay the Italian company's lenders if it failed to meet its debt obligations.
According to its annual report for FY25, Pininfarina currently has outstanding external debt of €5.9 million, and a loan of €10 million from its parent.
Tech Mahindra and its parent, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, acquired Pininfarina in 2015 through PF Holdings B.V., a Dutch special-purpose entity owned 60:40 by the two companies. PF Holdings owns a 78.82% stake in the Milan-listed firm, with public shareholders owning 21.16% and the company holding the remaining 0.02% as treasury shares.