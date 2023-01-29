Tech Mahindra Q3 preview: EBIT margins likely to improve; slower growth seen in BFSI, hi-tech3 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:29 AM IST
- Tech Mahindra's attrition rate and net addition of employee counts will be keenly watched. Its peers TCS and Wipro have reduced their workforce in Q3FY23, while Infosys and HCL Tech made lower additions on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
Tech Mahindra is set to announce its financial results for the third quarter of FY23 on Monday. Accordingly, the IT major's stock will be in focus on exchanges. The Q3 of FY23 is likely to be a mixed bag with PAT seen to decline while revenue growth is likely to be in double-digit year-on-year. There are expectations of slower growth in segments like BFSI and hi-tech. Also, deal wins may be on lower levels than company's expectations. However, EBIT margins are expected to improve in Q3.
