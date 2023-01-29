Tech Mahindra is set to announce its financial results for the third quarter of FY23 on Monday. Accordingly, the IT major's stock will be in focus on exchanges. The Q3 of FY23 is likely to be a mixed bag with PAT seen to decline while revenue growth is likely to be in double-digit year-on-year. There are expectations of slower growth in segments like BFSI and hi-tech. Also, deal wins may be on lower levels than company's expectations. However, EBIT margins are expected to improve in Q3.

