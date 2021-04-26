OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit at 1,081 crore, 30/share final dividend announced

Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a 17.4% sequential decline in consolidated profit at 1,081.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a profit of 1,309 in the previous quarter (Q3FY20).

Consolidated revenue for the quarter at 9,729.9 crore grew by 0.9% over 9,647.1 crore in December quarter.

The company’s board also approved a final dividend of 30 per share including a special dividend of 15 per share.

"The Board has proposed a Final Dividend of 15/- per share (300%) and a Special Dividend of 15/-per share (300%) on the face value of 5 in addition to the Special Dividend of 15 /- per share declared," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Tech Mahindra said that it added net new deals worth $1 billion in the quarter ended March as against $455 million in the previous quarter. The company added two new clients in the $10 million plus bracket and seven new clients in the $5 million plus category in the quarter.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our continued focus on cutting-edge technologies has expanded client engagement with large deal wins this quarter. We are witnessing a strong demand acceleration and are committed towards delivering a next-level human-centered experience of the future, Now. The health and wellness of our associates and community at large, continues to be our prime focus, as we navigate through this pandemic together."

Tech Mahindra's scrip in BSE closed 1.34% higher on Wednesday at 963.15 apiec

