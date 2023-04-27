IT major Tech Mahindra on Thursday has recommended a final dividend of ₹32 per equity share of face value of ₹5, i.e., 640 per cent. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.

The said dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid on 11 August, 2023.

The final dividend is addition to the special dividend of ₹18 per share paid as interim dividend in November, 2022. The total dividend for FY 22-23 will be ₹50 per share on par value of ₹5 each i.e. 1000 per cent.

“Recommended Final dividend of Rs. 32/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each i.e., 640% of the face value for the financial year ended 31% March, 2023, subject to the approval of members of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The Final Dividend, if approved, will be paid by 11 August, 2023. This dividend is in addition to Special Dividend of Rs. 18/- per share paid as interim dividend in November, 2022. The total dividend for FY 22-23 will be Rs. 50/~ per share on par value of Rs. 5/- each i.e. 1000%," said Tech Mahindra in its regulatory filing.

For the year ending March 2022 Tech Mahindra has declared an equity dividend of 900% amounting to ₹45 per share. At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Tech Mahindra reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,125 crore for the quarter March 2023, down 27 percent from ₹1,545 crore it reported a year ago.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹13,718.2 crore, flat on a sequential basis and up 13 percent year-on-year.

On Thursday, the company's scrip ended 0.80 per cent up at ₹1,004.20 on BSE.