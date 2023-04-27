Tech Mahindra Q4 results: Firm announces dividend, check details here2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 04:23 PM IST
- Tech Mahindra had announced a special dividend of ₹18 per share paid as interim dividend in November, 2022
IT major Tech Mahindra on Thursday has recommended a final dividend of ₹32 per equity share of face value of ₹5, i.e., 640 per cent. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.
