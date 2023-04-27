Tech Mahindra Q4 results: Firm announces dividend, check details here

“Recommended Final dividend of Rs. 32/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each i.e., 640% of the face value for the financial year ended 31% March, 2023, subject to the approval of members of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The Final Dividend, if approved, will be paid by 11 August, 2023. This dividend is in addition to Special Dividend of Rs. 18/- per share paid as interim dividend in November, 2022. The total dividend for FY 22-23 will be Rs. 50/~ per share on par value of Rs. 5/- each i.e. 1000%," said Tech Mahindra in its regulatory filing.