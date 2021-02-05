OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Tech Mahindra reappoints Milind Kulkarni as CFO
It should be noted that on a sequential basis, Tech Mahindra has posted higher margin expansion than some of its Tier-1 peers
Tech Mahindra reappoints Milind Kulkarni as CFO

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 05:06 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Kulkarni has been associated with Tech Mahindra since 2002. He has held key leadership positions at Tech Mahindra, including serving as the CFO of Tech Mahindra till May 2018 and in his current role as a Senior Advisor for the company.

BENGALURU : Mumbai-based IT services major Tech Mahindra Ltd appointed Milind Kulkarni as the chief financial officer (CFO) effective 2 April 2021.

Kulkarni has been associated with Tech Mahindra since 2002. He has held key leadership positions at Tech Mahindra, including serving as the CFO of Tech Mahindra till May 2018 and in his current role as a Senior Advisor for the company.

Kulkarni will take over from the current CFO, Manoj Bhat, who will be moving to a larger role of group CFO of Mahindra & Mahindra group as part of the leadership rotation strategy.

Tech Mahindra’s net profit rose 14.3% to 1,309.8 crore for the third quarter ended December, while revenue was flat at 9,647 crore. The closely-watched dollar revenue was down 3.3% at about $1.31 billion.

“The technology modernization cycle continues to gather pace and our positioning of creating experiences through Nxt.Now has seen us gain significant traction in the market place. We believe that the future is now and we are continuously innovating to address this shift in spending," said CP Gurnani, chief executive of Tech Mahindra.

On Friday, shares of Tech Mahindra declined 1% to close at 959.50 apiece on the BSE.

