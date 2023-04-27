Tech Mahindra’s net profit falls 27% y-o-y; BFSI business slips1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Its rupee revenue rose around 13.2% y-o-y to ₹13,718.2 crore during the quarter under review, even as deal momentum slipped 44% compared to Q4FY22.
NEW DELHI : Mahindra & Mahindra group’s blue chip IT entity, Tech Mahindra, reported a 27.2% year-on-year decline in its net profit to ₹1,124.9 crore, as a contraction in its BFSI vertical dragged financials for the quarter-ended March (Q4FY23).
