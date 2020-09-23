Tech Mahindra sells Altiostar stake to Rakuten Mobile

Tareq Amin, Representative Director, Executive Vice President and CT0, Rakuten Mobile, said, "In April this year, with the support of leading partners from around the world, we were able to achieve the incredible milestone of launching fulI-scale commercial services on the world’s first fully virtualized mobile network. As we take the next step on our journey, we are proud to be partnering with Tech Mahindra to offer cloud native networks to customers around the world through RCP. "