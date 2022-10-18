Tech Mahindra signs MoU with Gujarat govt, to hire 3000 people in 5 years

Tech Mahindra is one of the 15 IT services companies that have signed MoUs with the Gujarat government under its Employment Generation Incentive and the ‘Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana’, which aims to attract investments in the IT sector in Gujarat
MUMBAI: Indian IT services company Tech Mahindra has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to offer cutting-edge digital engineering services in the state. The company said it will also expand operations in Gujarat and hire more than 3,000 professionals over the next five years.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI: Indian IT services company Tech Mahindra has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to offer cutting-edge digital engineering services in the state. The company said it will also expand operations in Gujarat and hire more than 3,000 professionals over the next five years.
As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will provide digital engineering services to enable businesses to navigate digital transformation challenges by making them more connected and agile, thereby helping them build digital products and create new revenue streams, the company said.
As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will provide digital engineering services to enable businesses to navigate digital transformation challenges by making them more connected and agile, thereby helping them build digital products and create new revenue streams, the company said.
“Our MoU with the Government of Gujarat will enable us to address the changing engineering needs of enterprises today and help us in our quest to deliver state-of-the-art digital engineering services," said C.P Gurnani, managing director and chief executive officer, Tech Mahindra.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The Government is committed to supporting businesses to improve the ease of doing business (EODB) in the state. In line with this, the MoU with Tech Mahindra will not only help us enable the same but also result in the overall development of the city," said Bhupendrabhai Patel, chief minister of Gujarat.
Tech Mahindra is one of the 15 IT companies that have signed MoUs with the Gujarat government under its Employment Generation Incentive (EGI) and the ‘Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana’, which aims to attract investments in the IT sector in Gujarat.
In August, the Gujarat government signed an MoU with engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to set up an IT technology park and an IT-enabled services technology park in Vadodara. The project will be developed in the next 5 years at an investment of ₹7,000 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Other companies such as Rishabh Software, Cygnet Infotech, Entigrity Pvt Ltd., Gateway Group of companies, QX Global Group, and Analytix Business Solutions, etc., have also signed MoU with the Gujarat government to invest in various technology modernization and transformation projects in the state in the last one year. The MoUs signed are expected to generate around 26,750 high-skilled IT employment opportunities for the state.
"Sohini Bagchi is a senior assistant editor with TechCircle with over 15 years of experience in technology journalism. She has previously worked with IDG Media and Trivone Digital Services. Sohini is also a published author of fiction and non-fiction books. Her debut novel 'Road to Cherry Hills' enjoyed critical acclaim worldwide. Her second book 'Techtonic Shift' traces the history and evolution of computers and the Internet. Sohini has a masters degree in communications from Manipal Institute of Communication, Karnataka. She is trained in Karate and enjoys blogging and stargazing when she is not working. "