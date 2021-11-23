BENGALURU: Tech Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday said it has partnered with Tanzania Electric Supply Company Ltd. (TANESCO) for one of the biggest utility transformations deals. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal is aimed at enabling digital transformation of TANESCO to support future-ready applications, including geo information system, IT infrastructure/network, while improving agility and returns on investment through technology-led transformation.

TANESCO, an integrated power utility company, is engaged in entire value chain of generation, transmission and distribution across Tanzania and is currently transforming itself into a digital enterprise, deploying the full spectrum of technology.

As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will focus on delivering greater flexibility across digital IT operations, which includes modernising core operations and internal applications to drive innovation and accelerate TANESCO’s digital transformation journey.

"Our partnership with TANESCO is a huge step in our continued journey towards bringing NexGen Utility solutions and service offerings across Africa and Middle East. We are committed to support TANESCO in their digital transformation journey. The deal is aimed at significantly enhancing TANESCO’s digital readiness, and thereby reducing their cost of ownership by automating aspects of their application and infrastructure solutions," said Ram Ramachandran, head, Middle East & Africa, Tech Mahindra.

Tech Mahindra is currently working with utility companies in Ethiopia, Ghana, Botswana, Zambia, Angola, South Africa, among others, to help them with digital technology, business consultancy, infrastructure and enterprise security, platform and network services.

