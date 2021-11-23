Tech Mahindra signs utility transformation deal with TANESCO

"Our partnership with TANESCO is a huge step in our continued journey towards bringing NexGen Utility solutions and service offerings across Africa and Middle East. We are committed to support TANESCO in their digital transformation journey. The deal is aimed at significantly enhancing TANESCO’s digital readiness, and thereby reducing their cost of ownership by automating aspects of their application and infrastructure solutions," said Ram Ramachandran, head, Middle East & Africa, Tech Mahindra.