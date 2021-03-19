Tech Mahindra Ltd on Friday informed that the company would cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for all its employees across the world. Currently, over 121,900 professionals across 90 countries work for the company.

The company has urged all its associates to register themselves for vaccination through the government app - CoWIN/Aarogya Setu, and follow the mandated process.

Speaking on the initiative, Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head - Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, “I am delighted to announce that as part of our associate well-being program, we at Tech Mahindra, will reimburse the vaccine cost for all our associates globally. This is to reiterate our belief in ‘Wellness before Business’, and underscore our commitment towards our employees’ health and safety."

Tech Mahindra has also launched ‘Mhealthy’, a comprehensive COVID-19 risk screening test to test the presence of anti-bodies along with all the vital health stats for COVID-19 co-morbidities. By generating real-time reports, the solution ensures that every individual stepping into the Tech Mahindra premises is healthy, making it a safe place to work.

Committed towards the fight against COVID-19, Tech Mahindra has institutionalized an integrated approach to not only enable a safe working environment for its associates, but to also enable customers to grow their businesses in a safe, secure, and sustainable way.

Several companies, including Infosys, Accenture, Capgemini, Reliance Industries, TVS Motor Company and ReNew Power have committed to covering vaccine costs for their employees and their family members.

Infosys co-founders N R Narayana Murthy and Kris Gopalakrishnan, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director and CEO Uday Kotak, are among the business leaders who have received the vaccination.

People above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities are being immunised in the second phase of nationwide vaccination that started on March 1.

On Friday, union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that COVID-19 vaccination drive will be extended in future. "Every vaccine doesn't require universal immunisation and all these priority groups whom we are vaccinating today like healthcare staff first and then senior citizens and people aged between 45 and 59 years, it will be extended in the coming days – all these are based on experts' opinion," Vardhan said during the question hour in Lok Sabha, reported PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

