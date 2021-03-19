Tech Mahindra to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for all employees globally

On Friday, union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that COVID-19 vaccination drive will be extended in future. "Every vaccine doesn't require universal immunisation and all these priority groups whom we are vaccinating today like healthcare staff first and then senior citizens and people aged between 45 and 59 years, it will be extended in the coming days – all these are based on experts' opinion," Vardhan said during the question hour in Lok Sabha, reported PTI.