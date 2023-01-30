Tech Mahindra focuses on job roles for internal candidates over external hires3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:49 AM IST
IT sector’s high employee costs were prevalent through all of last year, due to higher attrition levels
NEW DELHI : Large-cap information technology (IT) services firm Tech Mahindra is increasingly focusing on internal fulfilment of roles, instead of hiring external candidates. In an interview, Harshvendra Soin, global chief people officer, Tech Mahindra, said the company has hit an internal fulfilment rate of around 66% in its efforts to control average resource cost and employee expenses, “in line with the best across the industry".
