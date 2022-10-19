Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Tech Mahindra to hire 3,000 people in Gujarat over next five years

1 min read . 11:34 AM ISTPTI
Tech Mahindra will expand operations in Gujarat and hire more than 3,000 professionals over the next five years. (File Photo: Mint)

Country's fifth largest IT services exporter Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced it will be hiring 3,000 people in Gujarat over the next five years.

The company's current staff strength in Gujarat could not be immediately ascertained.

It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat under its IT/ITeS (IT enabled services) policy on Tuesday.

The agreement will enable the company to address the changing engineering needs of enterprises, its managing director and chief executive C P Gurnani said and appreciated the state for improvements in the ease of doing business.

An official statement said the government has so far signed 15 MoUs with domestic and global companies under the IT/ITeS policy which will generate approximately 26,750 skilled IT employment opportunities in the state.

