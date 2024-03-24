Tech Mahindra to merge US-based subsidy Born Group with parent Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc
Tech Mahindra to merge its wholly-owned step down subsidiary Born Group with its parent company Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc as the respective companies have approved the consolidation on Friday i.e. March 22, 2024
Tech Mahindra, India’s one of leading IT services and consultation firms, has said that the company will be merging its wholly-owned step down subsidiary Born Group with its parent company Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc as the respective companies have approved the consolidation on Friday i.e. March 22, 2024.